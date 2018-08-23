THERE are long delays on Malpas Road in Newport following an accident on the roundabout at junction 26 of the M4.

The crash happened on the roundabout underneath the M4.

Police are at the scene.

Roads were closed for a time, and there were delays on the M4 eastbound. All restrictions were lifted at 2:15pm following the earlier accident.

#Cwmbran Polite notice - due to a severe RTA at the bottom of Malpas Road Newport, our service 15 will operate via A4042 bypass in both directions until further notice. Apologies for any inconvenience caused, updates to follow. — Stagecoach Wales (@StagecoachWales) August 23, 2018