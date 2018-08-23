A CHARITY worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given temporary release from prison in Iran for three days, her husband has said.

The British-Iranian was sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 after being accused of spying by Tehran's Islamist regime

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, from Hampstead, north London, has consistently denied all allegations, insisting she was on holiday to introduce her daughter Gabriella, now aged four, to family.

She was released from Evin prison in Tehran on Thursday morning and is now with her family and daughter in Damavand until Sunday, according to the Free Nazanin campaign.

Husband Richard Ratcliffe, whose sister, Rebecca, is a GP based in Cwmbran, welcomed the "good step" after 873 days in jail, saying: "Despite the build up, today was a genuine surprise after all the disappointments. We have been burned by hope before, so it had been easier to presume disappointment would come again.

"But it didn't - she is outside those prison walls. And we are all so pleased."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said: “I was so emotional to see my grandmother today. I cried so much. I felt so overwhelmed. My dad’s home is not my home – but it is so much better than prison.

“People in the ward were so excited – they sang songs and danced. I baked for them in celebration. It felt like this really could be the beginning of the end.”

Her lawyer will apply to extend the furlough and several of her cellmates remain out of prison more than a month after being granted the same three-day period initially.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted: "Really good news that Nazanin has been released on furlough, credit to tireless campaigning by husband Richard and her friends. But being in prison AT ALL is gross injustice and she must be permanently released for which every effort will continue".

On Tuesday, Mr Hunt said he was considering whether to grant diplomatic protection as a means of freeing her.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he had been going over the case in an “enormous amount of detail” and was considering a request by her husband to grant her diplomatic protection.

Mr Hunt said he had not “come to a final decision” on the issue and said there were “pros and cons”.