THE inquest into the death of David Gaut was officially opened today in Newport.

Three men have since been charged with the murder of the 45-year-old, was found dead in the hallway of his flat in Long Row, Elliot’s Town, New Tredegar on Saturday August 4.

Ieuan Harley, 23, of Punch House Flats, Morgan Street, Tredegar, Darren Evesham, 47, of Powell's Terrace, New Tredegar, and David Osbourne, 51, of Long Row, New Tredegar, are set to stand trial on January 16, 2019, at Newport Crown Court.

Today at Gwent Coroner’s Court today (Thursday, August 23), Detective Constable John Lewis told Gwent Coroner Wendy James that when emergency services arrived at the flat they found Mr Gaut had suffered “numerous injuries” to his body.

Mr Gaut was taken from his flat to the University of Hospital Wales in Cardiff, where his body was examined.

The court heard the cause of death was a severe loss of blood “from sharp force injuries.”

Ms James formally opened the inquest and adjourned it for three months. There were no objections to the body being released for burial.