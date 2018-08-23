A MAN who put a cushion over his ex-partner's face and got "pleasure" from tormenting her has been sentenced.

Martyn Peach, of Usk Court, Cwmbran, appeared before Newport Crown Court on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to false imprisonment, assault by occasional actual body harm and sending a communication with intent to cause anxiety.

Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett told the court that Peach had become "jealous" of an ex-partner and developed an "obsession" that she had cheated on him.

He added that there was no evidence that she had had an affair.

Peach then lured his ex-partner to his house at 9am on June 22, where he then became "aggressive" and put a cushion over her.

"He invited her to use her mobile to get in touch with the man, who he accused of having an affair with," he said. "He was ringing the man too.

"He threw squash over her face, called her a slag and spat in her face. She tried to leave and he pushed her onto the settee.

“He then picked up a cushion and put it over her face. He then began punching her in the face.

"She was having problems breathing and he would not listen. Her face was then face down on the settee and put the cushion on the back of her head and continued punching. She begged him to stop, saying he would break her neck. He would only let her go if she admitted cheated on him."

The court was told that after six hours the 36-year-old started to "calm down".

“He deliberately took her keys and kept her away from her mobile," said Mr Bennett.

"The whole incident lasted until 3.35pm.

"She convinced him that she had to go and pick up her children from school. Towards the end he began calming down. He wanted to ensure she would go back to him – she agreed to keep him quiet."

He added: “She got home and at 7.55pm he turned up at her home. He was later arrested."

Matthew Roberts, who was defending Peach, said the court should "consider a suspended sentence".

He said: “The most unique feature for mitigation is the existence of the sole custody of his daughter. He had been awarded sole custody of her.

“The court could consider a suspended sentence.”

But Judge Daniel Williams said that Peach's "mask had soon slipped" after entering the relationship and sentenced him.

He said: "You vowed to keep her in your home until she confessed.

"The fact is your kept her against her will for over six hours and subjected her to assault. You were toying with her and you were deriving obvious pleasure from tormenting her."

Peach was sentenced to 18 months in prison and given a restraining order of 10 years.