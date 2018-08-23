CYCLISTS from all over the world are coming to Gwent as part of the first stage of an eight day race that covers a distance of 1,140 kilometres.

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain is back and the first stage of the tour starts in Pembrey Country Park in Carmarthenshire on Sunday, September 2 and then finishes 174.8km away in Newport.

The riders will travel through the Brecon Beacons and pass through Gilwern, Govilon, Llanover, Usk, Llangybi and Caerleon before they reach the finish.

Newport will host the finish of the first stage of the tour and professional riders from across the world, including Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and Giro d’Italia winner Chris Froome among the riders taking part.

It will be the first time for Thomas and Froome to ride together in the race since 2009.

Race Director Mick Bennett said: "We’re honoured and thrilled that Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome will lead Team Sky at this year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain.

"To have two of Britain’s greatest ever riders - the reigning Tour de France and Giro d’Italia winners no less - competing in the race is fantastic news for our fans, who will line the streets in order to catch a glimpse of the heroes."

The event's history can be traced back to 1945 and has visited the region on a number occasions, although the route changes every year.

Cyclists are competing for the green jersey which is awarded to the rider leading the tour.

Like the yellow jersey of the Tour de France it’s easily identifiable so you can spot who is in front.

There are other jerseys that can be won including the King of the Mountains, the Eisberg Sprints jersey and the Wahoo Points jersey.

Councillor Debbie Wilcox, leader of Newport City Council, said: “This is the highest profile professional cycling event in the UK so this is a great coup for the city.

"We are doing what we can to minimise the disruption and rolling road closures will ensure that they can be reopened as quickly as possible as the race passes through.

“I hope people will support this important event in the sporting calendar and give a warm welcome to the riders and visitors while they enjoy this spectacle in our city.”

Councillor Bob Greenland, Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for innovation, enterprise and leisure said: “It’s fantastic news that Monmouthshire will welcome two of Britain’s finest cycling athletes as well as many other world class riders passing through the county.

"Their appearance is sure to attract large crowds providing marvellous support. Hosting events like the OVO Energy Tour of Britain helps boost Monmouthshire’s deserved reputation as the cycling capital of Wales."

When will riders be in Gwent?

The route will enter Monmouthshire near Gilwern at about 2pm and will take in the communities of Govilon, Llanfoist, Llanellen, Llanover, Chainbridge, Llancayo, before travelling to Usk.

They are expected there at 2:32pm, Caerleon at 2:46pm and then passing through Usk Road, Mill Street, Castle Street, Caerleon Bridge and New Road, before travelling up Belmont Hill.

Riders will then go down Royal Oak Hill, turn right onto Chepstow Road, onto Somerton Road and Nash Road and then the Southern Distributor Road in Newport.

The first riders should reach the finish at Usk Way at 2:59pm.

There will be an advance vehicle 15 minutes ahead of the race so keep a look out for the car. The Tour is escorted along the route by trained police officers and escort motorcyclists.

Will there be road closures?

The route is marked with yellow advanced warning signs in the run up to the day of the event and people are being asked not to park. Organisers say that if necessary vehicles parked on the route may have to be removed.

A rolling road closure will be enforced on each of the stages. This means roads on and around the race route will be closed for a short period in which it takes the race to pass by.

In Newport, Usk Way will be fully closed from the Harlequin roundabout to the junction at East Dock Road from 4am to 9pm.

For most of the route in Newport, the roads will reopen as soon as the riders have safely passed through. However, they will be clearways so all vehicles have to be moved by 12pm and can return after 4pm.

To assist residents and businesses in Mill Street and Castle Street in Caerleon, Newport City Council say that alternative parking will be available in Charles Williams Church in Wales School, High Street.

For people on the route in Chepstow Road, Somerton Road and Nash Road, car parking will be made available in Lliswerry Primary School.

Park Square multi-storey car park will be open from 7am to 7pm. Kingsway car park will also be open, although access to and from will be via Cardiff Road instead of Usk Way, and drivers can also use the NCP car park off the Old Green Crossing.

Friars Walk car park will be closed but the shops and restaurants will be open.

What will there be at the finish line?

There will be activities in the city centre during the late morning and afternoon to keep spectators entertained.

Newport Live is organising fun and sporting sessions in Usk Way from 11.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 2.15pm while British Cycling will use the area between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

British Transport Police will be carrying out security bike marking and promoting cycle crime prevention.

Bike racks will be installed in the area near the Wave for people who would like to cycle into the city centre.

Can I watch the tour on TV?

Each stage of the race will be shown live and in full on ITV4 and Eurosport.

For more information about the OVO Energy Tour of Britain visit tourofbritain.co.uk

For more information, including estimated race times and road closure details for Newport visit newport.gov.uk/events.