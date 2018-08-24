Even in the midst of war there are happy times. And so it was for Lionel Harris and his wife Rose of Fields Road, Newport, well-known members of the thriving local Jewish community.

For a few days in July 1918 there was great joy in their household as Mr and Mrs Harris welcomed their two sons home on leave. Their happiness was enhanced by the recognition they received at their local synagogue in Francis Street, where Mr Harris was the Secretary. A special gathering was organised to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. In addition to joy, the couple felt great pride as their eldest son, 24 year old Captain Nathan Harris of the Royal Welsh Fusiliers, was presented with a gold inscribed cigarette case in recognition of his recently awarded Military Cross.

Captain Harris had been a pupil at Newport Intermediate School, Queen’s Hill, before studying law at University College Cardiff.

Mr Hyams, head of religious teaching at the synagogue, declared that ‘from a young pupil Captain Harris had lived up to the very best in Judaism, and his distinction reflected credit not only on himself and his family but also upon the whole of Anglo-Jewry.’

But the joy soon turned to grief. Only a month later, on August 28 1918, Captain Harris was killed in France. His commanding officer, anxious to comfort his parents, wrote: ‘The only consolation I can offer is that your poor son did not suffer as he was shot right through the heart and must have been killed instantaneously. He will be sadly missed by all, especially myself."