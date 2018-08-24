THE headteacher of Chepstow School will step down with immediate effect, according to a statement from the school.

The surprise announcement that Claire Price will leave her post at the school comes just one day after GCSE results day.

In a statement, the school said Mrs Price – who has been Chepstow's headteacher since January 2012 – "has decided to take the opportunity to pursue new and interesting career opportunities".

Mrs Price said in a statement: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working at Chepstow School.

"I have been privileged to work with our inspiring students and talented staff team.

"I am delighted to have been part of a school with young people’s wider achievements at its heart and to be leaving at a time where our exceptional results at key Stage 4 and 5 put our school in the strongest possible place moving forwards.

"I wish the school all the very best for the future."

Teachers at the school belonging to the NASUWT union went on strike during the last academic year (2017-18) over what one teacher called in April, when the first action was taken, "the style of management which the union has no confidence in, and...the refusal of governors to investigate complaints."

The union's members resumed their strike action towards the end of the summer term (July 17), forcing the school to close for a day.

Shortly after Mrs Price assumed her post as headteacher, in 2012, she told the Argus: "We're going to be a world class school and the only way you do that is making sure every single child has his or her potential fully reached.

"I'm passionate that the young people in this school absolutely deserve the best - they are tremendous."

This year's exam results at Chepstow School were promising, with 32 per cent of the school's A-level students achieving A* or A grades, compared to a Welsh average of 26 per cent.

Yesterday's (August 23) GCSE results were also good, with nearly a quarter of students achieving five or more A* or A grades, and 10 per cent achieving eight or more of the top grades.

Here is Chepstow School's full statement on Mrs Price's departure, signed by chair of governors, Craig Bridgeman:

"Claire Price, Headteacher of Chepstow School has decided to take the opportunity to pursue new and interesting career opportunities at the end of this academic year.

"Over the last five years, she has overseen consistent improvements in the outcomes that pupils have achieved and readied the school for the reform that Welsh education will face.

"In particular, the number of children achieving the benchmark of five good GCSE’s including English and maths has increased by more than 15 percentage points since her arrival at the school.

"She has also played an important part in the wider education agenda within Monmouthshire and the wider South-east Wales region.

"Monmouthshire County Council have benefited from Claire’s contribution to the leadership of the Children and Young People’s Strategic Partnership.

"Her role in creating, developing and leading the Chepstow Cluster alongside her colleagues in the primary sector will ensure that her legacy is a positive one.

"Thanks to Claire’s leadership, Chepstow School is well placed to continue to meet the needs of the students in the south east of the county.

"As Claire looks to the future and the new opportunities that she has identified, we thank her for her time, energy and leadership she has demonstrated in Chepstow School."