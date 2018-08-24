A CAR crashed into a Severn Bridge toll booth yesterday [August 23].

Just before 4pm, two cars were involved in a collision where a black BMW crashed into a toll booth.

The incident happened at an entrance to Wales on the M48.

Avon and Somerset Police said two people involved sustained minor injuries.

Three booths were closed as result, but have reopened today.

Highways England said: "Following an incident shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon it was necessary to close three toll booths on the M48 Severn bridge, with five booths remaining open.

"The booths are all open this morning. There were no significant delays and no injuries resulting from the incident."