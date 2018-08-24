DRIVERS could face long queues and traffic over the bank holiday as 14 million vehicles are expected to hit the roads.

RAC expects the worst congestion on the M4 J29 to J24, with nearly half-an-hour delays.

Traffic at the Brynglas Tunnels in Newport is going to be particularly bad between 10.30am and 5.30pm today.

People travelling to England for the long weekend are warned Bristol side of the Severn Bridge will be amongst the worst traffic in the country.

Drivers are advised to think carefully about when you are travelling, as most traffic queues are caused by too many cars on the same roads at the same time. Travel outside of peak times to avoid traffic.

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said: “While the late August bank holiday is not typically one of the busiest on the roads due to it falling in the middle of the school holidays when people are already away, either in the UK or abroad, it still has huge potential to bring gridlock to major roads, especially if we were to see the sun make a welcome comeback.

“There are plenty of known hotspots on the motorway network but probably the single biggest one in the summer months is the Almondsbury interchange at Bristol, right by the RAC building, where the M5 and the M4 meet. As tens of thousands of drivers head for Devon and Cornwall the coming-together of traffic leads to regular tailbacks every Friday afternoon. Add a bank holiday and some sunshine into the mix and it’s the perfect recipe for a long wait on the motorway.”