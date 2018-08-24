DETECTIVES are appealing for help after a homeowner was attacked and their Volkswagen Polo GTI stolen after an aggravated burglary.

Gwent Police said they we were called to a home address in Dol Y Pandy, Bedwas, on Wednesday following reports of a burglary.

Thieves stole the black Volkswagen Polo GTI, registration VO67 AOX, with automatic transmission.

Inside the car was a brown and white dog blanket, an attachment to the seat belt so a dog could be strapped in, and a red Berghaus jacket on the back seat.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We believe the car may have been driven to the Cardiff area.

“Officers are investigating and if anyone has seen this vehicle or has information about those responsible, please call 101 quoting log: 458 of 22/08/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”