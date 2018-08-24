POLICE are appealing for information after three youths attacked a man in Newport.

The assault happened at around 8.45pm on Friday, June 22, in Dents Close in the Bishpool area of the city.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "A 24-year-old local man was allegedly assaulted by a group of three unknown youths.

"Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about the offenders, to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 522 of 22/06/18.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."