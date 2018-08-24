THERE are severe delays on the M4.

The AA reported severe delays of 27 minutes on the M4, and delays easing Eastbound between J30 A4232 Pentwyn Link Road (Cardiff Gate) and J26 A4051 (Malpas Road). Drivers' average speed is 10mph.

**Customer Notice**Due to heavy traffic on the M4 delays are expected in the Malpas Rd and Cardiff Rd area. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. Thank you — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) August 24, 2018

Traffic has hit the whole of the M4 with slow traffic Westbound between J24 A449 (Coldra) and J25A A4042 (Newport/Grove Park Roundabout) and delays of three minutes, though between J24 A449 (Coldra) and J25 B4596 Caerleon Road (Caerleon).

#M4 westbound within J8 - Congestion - Full details at https://t.co/BaEZ2PLzsW (Updated every 5 minutes) — Traffic - All M'ways (@Traffic_All_MWs) August 24, 2018

RAC expected the worst congestion on the M4 J29 to J24, with nearly half-an-hour delays, over the bank holiday weekend.

Traffic at the Brynglas Tunnels in Newport is going to be particularly bad between 10.30am and 5.30pm and drivers are advised to avoid peak times.

Emergency services have been contacted for more information.