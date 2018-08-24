THE Newport man who racked up £36,000 in speeding tickets while driving a rented Lamborghini in Dubai is being kept there under house arrest, despite settling his fines.

Farah Hashi, 25, from Pill, was arrested at the airport earlier this week as he tried to fly home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr Hashi's passport had been confiscated by the hire company who rented him the supercar, but was returned after Mr Hashi agreed a deal with the police to pay £26,000 of the sum he owed.

And when he arrived at the airport, expecting his ordeal to finally be over, his passport was re-confiscated as he was arrested on suspicion of criminally damaging the Lamborghini.

Mr Hashi's older brother, Adman, said the family were looking into launching legal proceedings over Mr Hashi's treatment in the UAE.

They also expect Mr Hashi to return home soon, he said.

Mr Hashi's holiday to Dubai soon turned into a nightmare when he set off every speed camera as he drove his rented Lamborghini Huracan at 125mph along Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road, the UAE's longest road which runs parallel to the country's coast.

The Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai (Picture: Google)

There soon followed a dispute between Mr Hashi and Saaed Ali Rent a Car, the firm which leased him the Lamborghini.

The rental company claimed Mr Hashi had voluntarily handed over his passport as a guarantee when renting the car.

But Mr Hashi's brother said representatives from the firm turned up at Mr Hashi's hotel after the Lamborghini had been impounded, demanding he give them his passport – something he agreed to, his brother claimed, out of fear.

Last week the Argus reported how the two parties had reached an agreement in which Mr Hashi would pay £26,000, roughly 70 per cent of what he owed in speeding fines, meaning he would finally be able to leave the UAE.

But fresh allegations that Mr Hashi criminally damaged the Lamborghini now mean he is, once again, stuck in Dubai.