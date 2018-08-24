A MAN who knocked over and killed a construction worker on Newport's Ebbw Bridge roundabout last January, was just minutes from completing a surprise trip home on the day of his partner's first pregnancy scan.

Kevin Tanner, who pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing regarding to causing the death of Patrick Gerrard Hughes - known as Gerry - by dangerous driving, is beginning a prison sentence of three years and four months.

The 32-year-old, of Priestley Close, Gaer, Newport, sobbed in the dock at Cardiff Crown Court today, as the details of the incident were read out.

Prosecuting counsel James Wilson said 70-year-old Mr Hughes had been crossing the road from the roundabout, where he was working for construction company Costain, when he was struck by Tanner's Audi A3 car, shortly before 5pm on January 20 this year.

Though deemed roadworthy following a subsequent investigation, the car's MOT had expired.

Thrown into the air by the impact before on the road, he died of his injuries in hospital on February 11.

Mr Wilson told the sentencing hearing that after driving away from one set of traffic lights on the roundabout, Tanner had passed through red lights at the next set, seconds before hitting Mr Hughes.

These lights had been red for more than three seconds before Tanner's car passed through them.

The incident was captured on CCTV. Collision investigation work also concluded that he should have seen Mr Hughes, who was wearing a high visibility jacket, 2.2-2.6 seconds before the impact.

But the hearing was told that Tanner had been looking left for traffic coming from that direction, in the seconds before the collision.

He did not apply his brakes until more than two seconds after hitting Me Hughes.

His speed when he hit Mr Hughes was estimated at 27-33mph.

Witnesses described Tanner as driving too fast, and one described hearing his tyres "screeching" for a couple of seconds.

Tanner subsequently told police he had "no idea" the second set of traffic lights were on red, and did not know why he had not registered them.

He said he had not seen Mr Hughes until just before he hit him.

Statements by Mr Hughes' widow Frances, his daughter Louise, and his son Liam, were read, each describing the devastating effects and consequences of his death on them and the wider family.

Mr Wilson concluded that Tanner had been "grossly distracted" by looking over his shoulder to the left, and whether or not he deliberately passed through the red lights, his failure to comply with them amounted to a "gross misjudgement".

Defence counsel Nick Gedge said Tanner knew that "nothing can be said that will remotely put right the terrible result of what happened".

But he said Tanner wished to express "through me, and through the court to Mr Hughes' family, his remorse for their tragic and irreparable loss".

Tanner, said Mr Gedge, had been returning home to Newport from working in Crawley, in Sussex, on a surprise visit to his partner on the day of her first scan of their then unborn child.

"What should have been a joyful day turned into a tragic one," said Mr Gedge.

"He cannot explain how he came to drive as he did.

"It was near the end of a journey home for very exciting personal reasons, where perhaps that anticipation got the better of him."

Several references seen by Judge Jeremy Jenkins spoke of Tanner's hard working nature, his kindness and support if others.

But Mr Gedge stressed that Tanner "has not ever sought to minimise the effect of what he has done.".

Tanner also wrote to Judge Jenkins, who in sentencing him, acknowledged his "genuine regret and shame".

In addition to the prison sentence, he disqualified Tanner from driving for six years and eight months.

He also commended the families of Mr Hughes and Tanner for their "dignity and restraint" during the hearing.