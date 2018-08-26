RUNNERS of all abilities will gather this morning for this year’s Severn Bridge Half Marathon. The event, first held in 2014, will see participants run over the bridge, round the countryside and back over the bridge to Wales. A 10km race over the bridge and back is also being held. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

When does the race start?

The half marathon will start on the western end of the old Severn bridge at 9am.

The 10k will start at 10am.

Registration will open at 6.45am, with bib numbers and chips available to collect.

Although there are changing facilities, the organisers have advised participants should turn up in their kits as space is limited.

What’s the half marathon route?

The race will begin at the western point of the bridge, leaving the motorway after crossing into England. Travelling east to Elberton, runners will then run on a circle through Littleton-upon Severn, Kington, past Thornbury and back round to Elberton, before re-joining the original route and crossing back over the bridge.

The first 5.5km, or 3.4 miles, and the last 8km, or 5 miles, are described as “relatively flat”, while the middle 6km, or 3.7 miles, are said to be “undulating with one hill”. The organisers have said they have put a sign at the bottom of the hill saying “The Hill!” so runners are in no doubt they are about the face the most challenging part of the course.

There are three toilet points and water stations on the course, each about 5km, or 3.1 miles, apart.

The official cut-off time for the half marathon is three hours, or 12 minutes, 45 seconds per miles. Anyone going slower than this may not see marshals at their post, and will continue at their own risk.

What’s the 10k route?

The 10k route is essentially a run up the bridge and back. Taking place almost entirely on the bridge itself, except for a diversion along a slip road at the eastern point where runners will be directed back along the bridge.

How can I get there?

The entrance to the site and parking will be signposted off junction two of the M48, just before the bridge. People coming from Wales will be able to drive up the M48 straight to the site.

People travelling from the east will be able to go over the bridge until around 8am, but those travelling after that will need to go via the Prince of Wales Bridge, or the Second Severn Crossing, and then turn onto the eastbound carriageway at Magor.

The postcode for the event village is NP16 6UN.

Parking is free, but limited, and the event organisers have asked participants and visitors to share cars if possible.

The half marathon start point is about a 20 minute walk from the event village, while the 10k race will start is about a 10 minute walk from the village.

Which roads are closed?

The bridge itself will be closed from 7.30am until 11.30am – although the organisers have said they hope it can be re-opened sooner than this.

A roughly 2.5-mile stretch of the B4461 will also be closed between junction one at Aust and Olveston from about 8.45am until around midday.

There are no other road closures in place, although the organisers have said this is not anticipated to be a problem for participants.

What’s the weather going to be like?

Here’s the bad news. The Met Office is forecasting light rain from 7am, getting heavier from around 10am and not easing off again until around 7pm. Temperatures will be between 12 and 17 degrees, but will feel a few degrees colder with wind chill.

Bring your waterproofs.

Can I still enter?

Entries for the 10k race are full, but there will be spaces for the half marathon available on the day, at £30 per person. Cash only.

All participants in the half marathon must be over 17, while the 10k is open to over-15s.

How many people are taking part?

The entry limit for both races is 2,800.

Where can I see my finishing time?

As soon as runners cross the finish line their data will be automatically uploaded to the Full On Sport website at fullonsport.com/result

Where can I stand to cheer runners on?

Spectators can access the pedestrian walkway adjacent to the start line from the event village. But non-runners are not allowed on the bridge itself and must stay on walkways at all times.

Although the races will take place on the eastern carriageway of the bridge, meaning the western carriageway may appear safe for pedestrians, it will be open to emergency vehicles so will not be safe to walk on.

From the English side of the bridge, the viewpoint at Aust Services will offer an excellent viewpoint of the bridge and the race.

Anyone wishing to line the route on the English side will need to get there early before the bridge closes. But many of the country lanes being used for the race are very narrow and standing in the road may cause obstructions for runners and traffic. Likewise, spectators are asked not to park on any of the lanes to avoid obstructing runners.

The race village will also offer great views of the final 150m of the race.

What else do I need to know?

Although many runners like listening to music while they run, the use of headphones during the race has been banned for safety reasons, and so participants can hear marshals. Anyone found breaking this rule risks being excluded from the race.

For more information visit https://sites.google.com/site/severnbridgehalfmarathon/

Are you taking part in the race? Or are you going along to cheer on a friend or family member? We want to see your pictures. Drop us a line on newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk