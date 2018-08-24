POLICE are still searching for missing Newport man Barry Higgs Collier, who was last seen in July.

Mr Collier, from the Newport area, hasn't been seen since 7.30am on Tuesday July 31.

Officers have stated they are concerned for his wellbeing.

A police spokesman said: " Barry is described as a white, around 6ft 4 with blue eyes and short brown hair. Barry has a freckled complexion and a scar on his left cheek. He has a dragon tattoo on his left upper arm and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and red Adidas trainers."

Officers are asking local residents are asked to check garages, outhouses, sheds, farm buildings and similar, for any signs of his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 173 1/8/18.