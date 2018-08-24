NEWPORT East conservative Association is under investigation by the party’s hierarchy after a former chairman managed to re-join the group while serving time in jail for fraud.

According to sources in the association, Omer Mian, 45, who is serving a five-and-a-half year prison term, paid £25 to renew his lapsed membership at the end of July.

Association members who want to vote, for example in September’s Welsh Conservative leadership election, must have been part of the association for at least three months, but lapsed members have a one month “grace period” in which they can renew and keep their voting rights.

Mian’s membership reportedly ran out in July, but sources in the association have revealed that he, along with around 40 other lapsed members, were signed back up in the space of a week this month, in a move that is not in itself unusual before key elections.

But, since Mian’s application and payment were accepted, questions have been raised about whether the association requires intervention.

An enquiry panel, made up of the executive body of the South East Wales Area Conservative Committee will now meet next week with the chairman of Newport East Conservative Association, Muhammad Tariq, to discuss concerns raised by members.

The South East Wales Area Conservative Committee deputy chairman, Cllr Joan Watkins, has confirmed to the South Wales Argus that the investigation is underway.

“We have had some concerns,” said Cllr Watkins, who is also a Newport City Councillor for the Caerleon ward.

“A letter has gone to the chair of the association, asking him a number of pertinent questions.

“We’ve also set up an emergency meeting to discuss the issues and discuss the association’s response.

“The concern is the association would appear not to have been running along appropriate lines.

“The questions we have asked are quite wide and searching. It’s our responsibility to ensure this association is being run using the right protocols.

“There are a number of options available, depending on the answers we receive at the meeting next week.

“We are in the throes of an investigation and are looking at what’s happening.”

Association sources have further revealed that accusations levelled at Mr Tariq include holding unofficial association meetings inside Newport mosques, which they say effectively excludes non-Muslim members.

Sources also said no official group meetings involving paying members had taken place since the group’s AGM in April.

“It’s not unusual for there to be only two meetings a year, but given the concerns raised at the AGM and the turmoil after Mian’s conviction, members were expecting a meeting to enable to association to turn over a clean slate,” explained the source.

They added that no one in the group, including some members of the group’s leadership executive, has seen any detailed monthly financial statements since Mr Tariq took over.

“The last financial statement presented was in April’s AGM meeting,” explained one association source.

“That was dated up to December 31, 2017. It is surprising that not all members of the executive have not seen detailed financial records since April.

“This investigation is a moral issue more than anything. It’s embarrassing that a former member who, it could be argued, brought the party and association into disrepute, has managed to re-join the association from his jail cell.”

Sources pointed out to the Argus this isn’t the first time unusual membership practices have landed the association in hot water.

In 2015, members of the association flagged up concerns after 125 members were signed up to the association for £5 each, rather than the customary £25.

“An investigation was carried out internally in 2015 too, but in the end it just went away,” a source commented to the South Wales Argus.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, the association’s deputy chairman (political), Cllr Ray Mogford, said the situation was being dealt with internally.

“Oman Mian was on the list of members who re-joined,” confirmed Cllr Mogford.

“That was an anomaly, and it has now been corrected. He is not, nor ever will be again, a member of this association.

“There are now a number of internal steps that need to be taken to fix the problems in the organisation."

But it seems the matter has not yet been escalated to the national Welsh Conservative party.

A spokesman for the Welsh Conservatives said: “There is no investigation as there is no evidence of malpractice.”

Newport East Conservative Association chairman Muhammad Tariq has been approached for comment by the South Wales Argus.