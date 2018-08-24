A NEW footbridge at Pontypool Park has been officially opened.

The new, 22 metre bridge over the Arfon Llwyd river creates a safer link between the car park and the park itself.

It is also the final piece in the park's Tramway Trail - a new walking route between the car park and the Italian gardens.

Torfaen Council Borough Council's executive member for business, tourism, leisure and culture Cllr Alan Jones said: “The existing bridge between the car park and Pontypool Park is heavily used by cars and delivery vehicles needing access to the active living centre, and this new bridge will offer pedestrians a safer alternative.

"Local contractors have been used for this project wherever possible to ensure that the funding is reinvested into the local community.

“I would like to thank everyone who has worked hard on this project and I look forward to seeing this bridge well used for many years to come.”

The bridge was paid for through the Welsh Government's Vibrant and Viable Places programme, and was manufactured by Pontypool-based DKP Engineering. It was installed by Newport-based Noel Fitzpatrick Ltd.

Johnathan Kendell of DKP Engineering said: “I have lived in Pontypool all my life and it was an honour to make this bridge for Pontypool Park.

"We are a local company and the whole team is proud to have made something that will be a feature of the park for generations to come.”