A MAN who had hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine in his coat pockets and ended up getting into a "violent struggle" with a police officer has been jailed.

Jack Jones-Crocker, of Cromwell Road, Newport, appeared before Newport Crown Court yesterday after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of Class A cocaine with intention to supply.

Prosecutor Stephen Donnerhugh told the court that in January a police officer had spotted Jones-Crocker on a red, electric bike with a group of young men.

Having received a tip-off about a possible drug offence, the officer approached the 22-year-old and later turned into a "violent struggle".

"The officer stepped in front of the bike and asked him to stop," he said.

"It was quite apparent the defendant would not do that and tried to get away.

"There was a violent struggle with the officer. The officer pulled the jacket off in the struggle. But eventually the defendant, by kicking and pushing out, managed to get away."

The officer found 21 packages of cocaine in Jones-Crocker's coat pockets.

"The police found him by the mobile phone in the coat", he said. "They went to his house and arrested him.

"In relation to the 21 packages of cocaine, there were 12 cling film wraps with a total weight of 1.46 grams and there were nine cling film wraps with a total weight of 3.37 grams."

"A total of all 21 bags were worth between £600 to £700."

Sue Ferrier, who was defending, argued that Jones-Crocker "would never do anything like this again".

"He never has taken Class A drugs," she said.

"He has a very supportive mother and family.

"The reality is this: he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. He has said that he will never do anything like this again." However Judge Caroline Rees QC said people who supply Class A drugs "must expect custodial sentences".

"You were motivated by financial gain," she said. "You wanted to make easy money.

"You are genuinely remorseful and an important member of your family.

"Those who supply Class A drugs must expect custodial sentences."

She sentenced him to 28 months in prison.