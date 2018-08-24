A FUN day has been held to ‘reclaim’ a park being overrun by anti-social behaviour.

Earlier, residents and organisations joined forces to continue their stand against criminal activity taking place at Black Ash Park, on Corporation Road, in Lliswerry.

The event was organised by the community, in partnership with Gwent police, and hosted a range of activities between 1pm and 6pm.

Despite the rain, many families and children attended throughout the day.

“It was a successful day which the community embraced,” said Newport East’s Inspector Martin Cawley.

“The rain had an effect, but because people were in their community they were able to come back and forth.

“I think people had become fed up with how the park was becoming. The playing field has been used by professionals, but the levels of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity in the area have had a negative effect.

“It was lovely to see all the local partnerships working together and showing their support.”

The event also included representatives from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS), who had two fire engines on site for photo opportunities, and Welsh Ambulance, who had Isobel Jones giving children demonstrations on life saving techniques.

Employees of Newport Live were also present, hosting athletic activities such as football and volleyball, to keep youngsters entertained and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Charter Housing also had representatives, offering story-telling for children.

Other representatives at Lliswerry's "reclaim the park" event include people from Newport City Homes, Registered Landlords, and Newport City Council.

The event was supported by St John’s Ambulance, United Welsh, The Lysaght Institute, Linc Cymru, Pobl, and a number of local businesses.