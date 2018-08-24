MOURNERS stopped at a flower shop during the funeral of one of the owners.

Brenda Angel died on August 3 at the Royal Gwent hospital at the age of 81.

The great-grandmother opened a florist 30 years ago with her daughter Sally Moreton, and they moved to the current Athena Flowers in Pontnewydd 20 years ago.

For the funeral, which took place on Friday morning, the shop window was decorated in purple, which Mrs Angel’s favourite colour.

“The funeral director stopped the hearse on the way to and from the Holy Trinity Church,” Ms Moreton said. “On the way back we walked around the village as she would never walk round it again.”

Ms Angel was originally from Kent but moved to Pontnewydd in 1955.

She fostered children and also adopted a son, Jamie, and also had three daughters; Shirley, Sally and Shani.

Her husband Bill died in 2002.

Ms Moreton said: “People would visit her in the shop. She was a wonderful mother and a lovely, kind women. She was larger than life and if anyone had any problems they could go to her."

In her memory, donations were made to All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary in Cwmbran.