FROM textiles to archery, we’re sure you’ll find something to keep all of the family entertained in this selection of events taking place in Gwent over the weekend.

Aside fro Newport, there are plenty of activities for all in the surrounding areas of Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent that you won’t want to miss out on.

Listed here are various events spread across the Gwent area to brighten your bank holiday.

Belle Vue Food & Craft Market

WHERE: Belle Vue park in Newport

WHEN: Sunday (26 August)

TIME: 11.00am - 4.00pm

Belle Vue park in Newport is also hosting an event as part of the bank holiday weekend. Their food and craft market is free of charge and set in the beautiful surroundings of the park. There you can sit, eat, drink and make all you like, and with free entry this event is sure to be warm and welcoming

For further information on this event please visit: cotyledon.co.uk

Village Fete & Social

WHERE: the Narth, Monmouthshire

WHEN: Sunday, August 26

TIME: 12pm onwards

The annual fete is a village social around the theme of Village Life in Days Gone By. From 12.30pm to 4.30pm there will be games, a children’s treasure hunt, stalls, a raffle, and l food, bar and other refreshments and afternoon teas. There will be music in the hall, and a display of photographs and memorabilia from the village’s past.

Classic Transport Show

WHERE: Pontypool and Blaenavon railway, Pontypool

WHEN: Sunday and Monday (August 26, 27)

TIME: 10.30am onwards

ENTRY: Adult, £10, children, £5, family, £25 (2 adults, 3 children)

Spend a day viewing classic Welsh history and travel to Pontypool and Blaenavon railway for a festival of vintage transport, with many vehicles on display and the chance to travel behind their classic steam and diesel locos in 1950's Mk1 carriages.

For further information on this event please visit: showmewales.co.uk

Scarecrow making sessions

WHERE: World Heritage Centre & Library, Blaenavon

WHEN: Friday (August 24)

TIME: 2pm - 3.30pm

ENTRY: Free entry

With the aim of encouraging children into the world of horticulture, this event allows children to get creative in making their own unique scarecrows, whilst also emphasising the importance of the environment through using strictly recycled materials. A very different experience for children which would be a lovely addition to their bank holiday weekend.

For further information on this event please visit: torfaen.gov.uk

‘Pawesome’ Pets Monday

WHERE: All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, Cwmbran

WHEN: Monday (August 27)

TIME: 1pm - 4pm

ENTRY: £10 per ticket

Give your children some valuable life experience, this is the perfect place to take your animal loving youngsters to spend their bank holiday Monday. The ticket will get them a sanctuary tour, work booklet, kids crafts, snack and a drink as well as being taught essential skills in how to properly care for pets.

For further information on this event please visit: allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk

Torfaen textiles artists

WHERE: Cwmbran Library

WHEN: Monday (August 27)

TIME: 10am - 12pm

ENTRY: £4 drop in charge

If you prefer to spend your bank holiday doing something a little more traditional, you may wish to head to Cwmbran library on the Monday for some crochet, knitting, sewing, and rag rugs using recycled materials. A calming way to spend your bank holiday Monday, doing some simple exercises.

For further information on this event please visit: torfaen.gov.uk

Chepstow Vegan Fair

WHERE: Drill Hall, Chepstow

WHEN: Saturday (August 25)

TIME: 10am - 4pm

ENTRY: £3 entry (under 12’s free)

Chepstows very first vegan fair hopes to embrace everyone with a positive atmosphere with fabulous stalls. Presenting a wide range of plant based brands and products, the organisers hope to interest man and add more people to the unstoppable energy of cruelty-free veganism, so be sure to stop by!

For further information on this event please visit: visitmonmouthshire.com

Legends live at Chepstow Castle

WHERE: Chepstow Castle, Chepstow

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday (August 25, 26)

TIME: 12pm - 4.30pm

ENTRY: Children, £4.10, Adult, £6.90, family, £20

All guests are welcomed to take a step back to 1189, Medieval Wales, and all that comes with it. Spend your bank holiday witnessing authentic courtley dancing and tournaments. Embrace yourself and the family in this exciting day of roleplay at Chepstow Castle this weekend!

For further information on this event please visit: cadw.gov.wales

Pedigree & Novelty Dog Show

WHERE: Parc Bryn Bach

WHEN: Sunday (August 26)

TIME: Registration from 11am / Judging starts at 1pm

ENTRY:£1 per entry

Join Rhymney Community Council for their pedigree and novelty dog show at Parc Bryn Bach. Come and see some fantastic pooches at this event. There are two cups to be won and rossetts for every class first second and third.

Pill Carnival

WHERE: Pillgwenlly, Newport

WHEN: Bank holiday Monday

TIME: 1pm

ENTRY: Free

This year’s Carnival Procession fest various floats and walking entries including this year's Carnival Queen float. Leaving at 1pm from Alexander Dock via Alexander Road, Commercial Road, Cardiff Road and Mendalgief Road. At the Pillgwenlly Millennium Centre (the Pill Mill Centre) there will be a funfair, food vendors and stalls, live music and DJ's as well as the annual tug of war competition.

World War 1 Trail

WHERE: Fourteen Locks Canal Centre and Cafe, Newport

WHEN: Sunday

TIME: 10am - 4pm

Test your skills and knowledge in our WW1 question trail or the tank and soldier picture trail for pre-schoolers. Follow the questions and images to lock 17, there are fourteen in total. Return to the centre for the answer sheet and claim a prize. Entry is £2.50 per child.

Tredegar House has events the whole weekend, with plenty of activities that are sure to interest the whole family.

Some events are free and others cost, however the prices to enter the venue as a whole are: ADULTS - £9.40, CHILDREN - £4.70, FAMILY - £23.50

Build a raft

WHERE: Tredegar Park, Newport

WHEN: Saturday and Monday (August 25, 27)

TIME: 11am - 3pm

Whilst on the lake you can also give your hands a try at raft building. Another activity here at Tredegar House which brings perfect family fun and laughter. Free of charge, this experience is sure to bring some flavour to your bank holiday weekend.

Kayaking on the lake

WHEN: Saturday - Monday (August 25, 26, 27)

TIME: 10am - 5pm

Whatever the weather the bank holiday brings, it’s a perfect opportunity to get out into the water and give kayaking a try. A unique and fun experience for the whole family to enjoy over a choice of 3-days. No experience or equipment needed. This event will cost £12 on top of venue prices (above)

Baroque Dancing from the Royal Court

WHEN: Monday (August 27)

TIME: Every hour on the half hour for 15 minutes, from 11.30am - 3.30pm

After all of the outdoor fun, why not take a short lesson on Baroque Dancing. Gain some cultural experience free of charge, through learning how much of a vital role dancing once played in the social lives of women, then give some of these dances a try yourself with friends a family. A learning experience which is sure to bring interest to all.

Tredegar House is a host of many more events happening on bank holiday and all over the year, and for more information visit their website: nationaltrust.org.uk