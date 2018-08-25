A MAN who hit his former partner's head on a sink and later had "no memory of what had happened" was handed a suspended sentence today.

Steven Scanlon, of Parc Derwyn, Caerphilly, appeared before Newport Crown Court having pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Addressing the court and Mr Scanlon's former partner, prosecutor Stephen Donnerhugh said the pair's longstanding relationship "was coming to an end" last month.

"It appears that the complainant and the defendant were separating but there was confusion as to whether it was permanent," he said.

"They were together having a drink.

"The discussion turned into an argument as to the nature of the break up. The defendant had had a great deal of alcohol."

The offence occurred when Mr Scanlon grabbed his partner by the hair, the court was told.

"He hit her head on the sink," said Mr Donnerhugh.

"It caused a cut to the head. It was initially thought he had caused a tooth to become loose but however the complainant has said that the tooth was already loose and not caused by that event. The injury is to the head and nose.

“She called her son and he then called the police and they attended."

The court also heard that the 49-year-old told police he had "too much to drink".

“He admitted he had too much to drink and said he was sorry immediately," said Mr Donnerhugh.

"He had no memory of what had happened because of what he had to drink."

"The partner does not want him going to prison."

And defending Hillary Roberts called for a suspended sentence to be given to Mr Scanlon.

He said: “He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and that is an indication of his remorse for what he has done.

“The partner stressed this is an isolated incident. He is a strong family man and a hard worker."

Judge Caroline Rees QC said he had shown a "great deal of victim empathy".

She said: “The victim was your partner of 15 years and there had been no history of violence between you. But this was a serious assault. You grabbed her hair too and tried to drag her.

“You have shown a great deal of victim empathy.

“I have been persuaded to suspend the sentence in your case.”

He was given a suspended sentence, ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £340 and a surcharge of £115.