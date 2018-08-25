THIS busting area was once a village in its own right, but is now part of a much bigger town but has remained a hub for independent businesses.

Pontnewydd became part of Cwmbran when it was created under the New Towns Act of 1946.

The area has continued to grow since then and it has a busy centre which is filled with independent traders.

People travel from across the area to shop and buy chips at the popular Pontnewydd Fish Bar, but there is also a popular Indian restaurant, the Balti King and a number takeaways.

Lesley Saunders, owner of Trio’s cafe located on Richmond Road, is about to celebrate being in business for four years and the fact they are top on the list of places to visit on Tripadvisor in Cwmbran.

“Pontnewydd is a very busy little village,” she said.

“It is a lovely community and we are at the heart of it. We can be really busy, it’s quite an accessible place as the bus stops outside.”

The cafe has a band of regulars and people travel to come and enjoy their cakes.

“We are a traditional tea shop with a modern twist,” Ms Saunders explains. “We have a very busy lunchtime trade. our signature afternoon tea are very popular.

“We have the old fashioned china and serve loose leaf tea with tea strainers, but we also serve things like toasties. We also have old fashioned ginger beer and dandelion and burdock which people don’t often see.”

One of the Pontnewydd’s oldest businesses is Athena Flowers on Commercial Street . Set up by Sally Moreton and her mother Brenda Angel they sell, flowers, gifts cards and even fresh eggs.

“We have been in business for 30 years but have been in the village for 20 of them,” Ms Morton said.

“It can be busy here and a lot of people do like to just come in and have a chat.

“Sometimes they just come in for a chat and don’t buy anything, but we don’t mind at all.

Her mother Ms Angel would often speak about the village in times gone by, and people will come and reminisces about the times when the shop was a newsagents.

Although there have been a lot of changes in this historic village it continues to remain popular.

T4 Tech is a more modern addition to on Commercial Street which offers everything from laptop to phone repairs and computer sales.

Owner Julian Ryan said: “We have been here eight years and it is a lovely place, everyone is really friendly.

“We offer everything to do with computers, sell them, build them and also do mobile phone repairs. Anything generally tech related people can bring it in.”

A few doors down on the same street is Pontnewydd News. Michael Stuart runs this newsagents and post office and has been there for six years.

“We are primarily a newsagents and sell stationary and confectionary,” he said, “but we also have the post office with car tax and some banking functions as well.”

“It is a nice community, it’s a lively little place.We have so many businesses in the area covering a wide range of things.”