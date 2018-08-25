A MAN who is serving a 14-year prison sentence for chopping off a man's finger with a meat cleaver, has been handed a further eight-month jail term.

Malachi Halstead was found to have a mobile phone in his possession at Parc prison in Bridgend, where he is serving his lengthy sentence for wounding Teerath Mann with intent.

At Cardiff Crown Court the judge, Recorder Richard Booth QC, was told by prosecutor James Evans that prison officers searched Halstead and his cell on October 12 last year and found the mobile phone.

It is an offence for a prisoner to have a mobile phone, and he pleaded guilty to an offence under section 40 of the Prison Act.

Defence counsel Francis Jones said that Halstead had the phone for social rather than criminal intent, and nothing "sinister" was found on it when it was examined.

Recorder Booth noted that Halstead, 36, of Penllyn Avenue, Newport, has a record of serious crime, and has already served a 19-week sentence as a result of having a mobile phone in prison, an offence committed in 2016.

The eight-month prison sentence for his latest mobile phone offence will be served consecutive to the 14-year term.

Halstead''s criminal record includes robbery, grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, false imprisonment, blackmail, and dangerous driving.

He will have to serve two thirds of his current 14-year sentence before being considered for release on licence, the conditions of which will be extended.

That sentence was handed down in February last year after he was found guilty of what was described in court as an "utterly barbaric"offence against Mr Mann, who Halstead believed had been stealing from him.

He drove Mr Mann, drug dealer, to a graveyard and chopped off his finger, then posted an image of the severed digit on Snapchat and bragged: “See that? I chopped that off.”