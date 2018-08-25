Gwent Cats Protection would like to introduce these two lovely girls Narla and Willow (both tabby and white but Willow has ginger patches).

Narla is nine months old and Willow is eight months old and although they are not litter mates, they have been together all of their lives and are very close.

Because of this it is important that they are adopted together.

The kittens are such affectionate girls who would make a great addition to most families, although Willow can be a little shy and lacks some of Narla’s confidence so a home without small children or dogs would be best.

Narla is a complete lap cat and so if you’re looking for someone to curl up with then they could be perfect for you.

They have been vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, health checked and have had worm and flea treatments.

Please contact us asap if you can offer Narla and Willow a home.

For more details:

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: gwentsouthcp@btinternet.com

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch