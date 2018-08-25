OVER the years, thousands have flocked to Newport’s annual celebration of music and creativity known as Pill Carnival.

Incorporating dozens of floats, acts and participants into the parade, the carnival on August bank holiday is known to bring bursts of colour and multiculture.

Replacing Newport Carnival, Pill’s celebration welcomes people from not just all over the city, but all over the world.

Anne Barton, 72, owner of A B Florist in Newport, has been helping organise Pill Carnival for around 20 years.

She said: “The whole day is just amazing because there’s so many different cultures in Pill.

“You have food from everywhere on the field. I’d love if those communities wanted to make their own float and get dressed up in traditional clothes, waving their flags.”

There are just eight floats in this year’s parade. One celebrates 70 years of the National Health Service, another is a tribute to Lynette Webbe, a local has never missed the carnival.

Pub the Royal Oak will have a float, like many years prior. This year it will feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a wedding scene.

Another is Disney themed and others are kept under wraps.

Ms Barton has been making floats since she was a child. Her parents won the competition countless times, she said.

“I remember our garden would be full of carnival items while my parents made a float each year. They did loads from films like Dad’s Army and St Trinians.

“One year they had police-theme and even had an officer on a pennyfarthing.

“We did an extra Carnival Queen float once - we got a lady, Rosie Cueto, who could scrunch up her face and it would fold into itself, dressed in a gorgeous dress and made her a fake queen.

“The dress is absolutely magnificent. It was given to my parents by Richard Burton. I think it’s from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang because there’s one scene in there where the actress is wearing what looks like the same outfit. The colours, the pleated skirt. It’s just beautiful.”

This year, first prize for the best float is £100 with £75 and £25 prizes for second and third place. Judging will take place at 12.30pm before the parade starts at 1pm.

No sooner is one year's carnival finished, than planning begins for the following year's event.

Throughout the year, Ann Barton hosts fellow organisers Gina Pitcher, Lisa Marshall, Rebecca Roberts and Marce Ravencroft in her florist, where the five crowd around a little table and begin planning.

“What people don’t realise is that we are all volunteers. Literally nothing we do is for profit,” Ms Barton added.

“But it’s getting harder and harder to put on such a brilliant day. Bands used to come for free, now the need paid. It’s the same with a lot of things now. Not only entertainment, but we need to pay for licencing and road closures.

“We get very little help - all of our funding comes from pitch fees from the traders on the field. I even sponsor the Carnival Queen float myself.

“But I just love it, and that’s why we do it. I have four children and 21 grandchildren and great grandchildren, so they all get dragged in to help, even if they are kicking and screaming.

“It’s gotten harder to keep the scale of the parade, even if the carnival itself is getting bigger, because we don’t have Ron Jones or Sean Healey anymore.

Councillor Ron Jones died in the early hours of the morning after the 2013 carnival, and was instrumental role in organising the day.

Mr Healey, who had spend eight years helping with the carnival, died just weeks before the 2015 event after being diagnosed with cancer. Until then, he had worked tirelessly on floats for the parade.

Ms Barton said: “There used to be so many more pubs who would take part. Pill used to be pull of pubs - but now we only have one pub on commercial street, and about seven in total.

“If all the pubs, sports clubs, streets and community groups got involved, the parade would be fantastic!”

The organiser stresses that people don’t have to be from Pill, but anywhere in Newport, to take part.

The Carnival, which embodies the heart and spirit of the community, will leave at 1pm from Alexander Dock via Alexander Road, Commercial Road, Cardiff Road and Mendalgief Road.

There will also be a funfair, food vendors and stalls and live music on the Millennium playing fields until 7pm.