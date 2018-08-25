THE PLASTIC bag charge is due to double in price.

According to reports, Theresa May is set to announce that shops will begin charging 10p for bags, in an effort to help tackle plastic pollution.

The bag charge was introduced in 2015 and, since then, the amount distributed by the seven biggest supermarket chains has declined by 86 percent.

Ministers have previously announced plans to ban plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds, and to introduce a deposit return scheme to encourage recycling of bottles and cans.

A consultation on combating waste using the tax system is considering measures such as the “latte levy” on coffee cups.