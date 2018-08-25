POLICE are appealing for information on a collision that killed a man.

Gwent police were called to a report of a single vehicle collision on Kendon Hill, Crumlin, at approximately 2.30pm on August 17.

A 91-year-old man, Mr Frederick Tucker, from Rogerstone, sadly died the following day in the Royal Gwent Hospital.

His family, who were once part of the Gwent Police Choir, have said: "It is with deepest sadness we announce the passing of Mr Fred Tucker who died on August 18.

"He was one of life's true gentleman and will be missed more than words can express. The service will be held at Gwent Crematorium on September 21 at 1pm. Family Flowers only, all donations to Risca Male Voice Choir."

Gwent Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Witnesses are urged to contact 101 quoting reference number 310 17.08.18