A PHOTOGRAPHY competition for dog lovers is nearly at an end.

The Dog House Caerleon is a dog-friendly bar, offering four hampers full of dog treats and toys, as part of a photo competition that ends on August 30.

Entrants have until then to submit funny photos of their dogs, either through their Facebook page Dogs House Caerleon, or through Twitter on @DogHseCaerleon

The four winning photos will be displayed in the pub for a month.

Assistant manager, Tina Bilsby, explained: "It's a simple free competition, because we love dogs and encourage them to visit our pub with their owners.

"It's important to remember that animals are an important part of our community and, by offering this competition, we are bringing our community together.

"The winners will get a hamper full of goodies, a dog certificate, and will star in a photo frame at our pub for a month."

The deadline for entries is August 30, and the winners will be announced on August 31.