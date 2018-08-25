A CITY community group has joined forces with a London charity to bring about Wales’ first coat collection for the homeless.

Pride in Pill have set a date for their Wrap up Newport campaign, and are encouraging people to get involved by donating old coats and jackets that will be redistributed to Newport’s homeless in November.

The group will be working in partnership with London-based charity Hands on London, who have run their Wrap up London campaign for the last eight years. Last year alone the charity collecting almost 23,000 coats for distribution in the capital.

Pride in Pill project manager Taz Zee explained the group would be collecting the coats at their new community hub building on Commercial Road, and at other drop off points in the city to be decided.

The coats will then be handed over to a number of charities who work directly with homeless people, so that they can be distributed through the winter.

“One all the coats are collected, we’re going to write optimistic notes and leave them in the pockets. We’re working with charities including the Wallich, Solace Cymru and women’s shelters so that people can be sure the coats get to those who need them.

“This is the first time a Wrap Up campaign has happened in Wales, and I’m delighted that Pride in Newport have brought it here.

“I have no doubt that Cardiff and Swansea will follow suit.

“The project is already huge – I’m not sure how many people are aware of them. Dublin has agreed to get onboard, and last year Manchester and Birmingham had their first Wrap Up campaigns too.

“It’s a big step forward for Pride in Pill, and exactly the kind of thing we need to be doing.”

The future is looking bright for Pride in Pill, with the award-winning group looking forward to setting up shop in their new community hub.

As well as Wrap Up Newport, Pride in Pill are branching out from their litter picking roots with planned projects including community coach trips, a food bank and community café.

Speaking about thier future plans, Pride in Pill founder Paul Murphy said: “Having our headquarters is the next step for Pride in Pill. It will take us up to a completely different level, and it’s what the group needs to move forwards. We're not doing it for myself, it’s all for the community and always has been.”