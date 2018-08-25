Our Dog of the Week is the very handsome Deifer.

Deifer is a stunning young Husky, and he has stolen the hearts of everyone who has met him since the moment he arrived.

Huskies are relatively new to the UK. A few decades ago it would be uncommon to see many northern breeds as pets in the UK, but their exotic, wolf-like appearance makes Huskies appealing to many people and their even temperament, love of other dogs and indifference to strangers makes them ideal family dogs.

Huskies have a zest for life which is unmatched by most breeds. Every time a Husky is outside, it’s as if it’s his first time and well into adulthood Huskies play with the enthusiasm of a puppy. They may seem like a good family dog for first time dog owners, but Huskies can often be ‘too much dog’ for a novice.

They require extensive training and exercise in order maintain good behavior and only those with the time and energy to fully commit to a Husky should take on this breed.

So although Deifer is a wonderfully ‘easy’ dog, the staff would prefer he goes to a home that is experienced with northern breeds.

Owners also need to know that a few times a year northern breeds ‘blow’ their coats – and walking into your living room when a Husky is shedding can be like walking through a snowstorm of fur and dog hair.

For more information contact the staff at Newport City Dogs Home o 01633 290902 or pop in to meet him. No appointment needed. Please note Newport City Dogs Home is closed on Sundays.