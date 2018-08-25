FREE exercise and education classes for people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are starting soon.

A seven week programme starts on September 4, with the classes in Ebbw Vale Sport Centre, on Lime Avenue, taking place between 1.15pm and 3.15pm.

Topics covered in the course, which is run by British Lung Foundation Wales (BLFW), include understanding COPD, self care, being active, and managing breathlessness, flare ups and medicine.

BLFW senior programme coordinator, Dawn Gully, said: “Feedback from previous courses has been really positive, so I would encourage anyone who has just been diagnosed with COPD to find out more about the course we have on offer.

“People have told us they feel healthier after attending a course, and the results we get prove this. A lot of people have also told us they enjoy being around people who are in the same situation as them.

“The courses are free and are run by trained health care professionals, so you are in safe hands.”

To find out more visit their website www.blf.org.uk/helping-you-help-yourself or call 03000 030 555