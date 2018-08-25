THE BIGGEST celebration of diversity and inclusion in Wales has attracted thousands.

Pride Cymru's Big Weekend kicked off in Cardiff yesterday, with performers including 90s DJs Flip & Fill, former Sugababes singer Mutya Buena, singer-songwriter Angie Brown, actress and singer Claire Sweeney, and an array of local drag acts.

The evening included cabaret, Bingo Lingo takeover and a UV roller disco.

Today, Pride Cymru hosted an annual free parade, starting from North Street and following a mile-long route through St Mary's Street and Westgate Street.

This drone footage, provided by Pride Cymru, shows the procession, which kicked off at 11am.

