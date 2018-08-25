AN IMMERSIVE theatrical piece was performed at a castle today.

Chepstow Castle hosted the theatrical event, travelling back to the wedding of Lord William Marshal married Lady Isabel de Clare in 1189 .

The performance, which will also take place tomorrow, started at 12pm, with no charge other than the standard general admission fees.

A spokeswoman for Chepstow Castle said: "The event at Chepstow Castle has been brilliant. There have been lots of families and children taking part. It’s been really successful."

This is part of the Legends Live! programme, with portrayals by historical interpretation company, Past Pleasures, which aims to bring history to life.

The project, running for its second year, is part of Cadw's Castles Alive! summer campaign, and has already included performances in Conwy, Kidwelly, and Harlech Castle.

The series concludes next week, at Raglan Castle, with guests travelling back to 1462 for a grand tour of the home of Lord William and Lady Anne Herbert.