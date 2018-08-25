A BRIDE travelled to and from her wedding on a tractor.

Today, Cherrie Pardoe, who works for Caerphilly Council Borough, and Nicholas Edwards, an area sales manager at Stevly Windows, were married at a ceremony in St Sannan’s Church in Bedwellty.

The couple, who are both from Argoed in Blackwood, have been together for around eight years, and had a unique theme for their celebrations.

Mother of the groom, Kathryn Edwards, explained: “The wedding had a country and western theme.

“I lived on a farm when I was younger, but I’m not sure why they went for the theme. I think it was a bit spur of the moment, because they wanted something different.

“Cherrie arrived to St Sannan’s Church in the tractor, and after the ceremony left in it with Nicky. They then headed to the reception in Bargoed Golf Club, which has been decorated with the country theme in mind."

Guests at the wedding donned their best country and western gear, complete with cowboy hats.

The tractor, which also had a trailer, was provided by the groom's cousin, Darrell Hawkins, who is the self-employed owner of D Hawkins Fencing & Groundworks.

“The day was absolutely brilliant,” added Ms Edwards.