AN 18-year-old man was arrested at Rodney Parade during Newport County's clash with Grimsby Town on Saturday on suspicion of making racist comments.

A message on Gwent Police's dedicated match day policing information Twitter account @GPFootballInfo said: "Racism will not be tolerated, positive action will be taken & banning orders will be sought".

Any suspected racist crimes can be reported to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be reported anynmously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org