THE number of patients waiting more than 36 weeks for treatment in Gwent hospitals fell by more than 20 per cent during June.

The reduction - from 1,054 at the end of May to 813 on June 30 - indicates that Aneurin Bevan University Health Board had begun to get to grips with treatment demand again, following the disruption caused by the severe weather at the end of February and into March.

More than 900 operations had to be cancelled during the final five weeks of the financial year, to March 31, due to that extremely poor weather, which came on top of ongoing and already very high winter demand.

The aim had been to eliminate waits of more than 36 weeks for treatment in Gwent by the end of March.

Continued high demand during the spring - emergency pressures meant some operations were cancelled in June too - made it difficult initially to begin to deal with the treatments backlog.

Though inroads have been made however, the health board is now faced with a challenging target of eliminating waits of beyond 36 weeks by the end of November, as expected by the Welsh Government.

The Welsh Government made an extra £30 million available in June to further reduce waiting lists in Wales, and Gwent's health board's share is dependent in part on it meeting that November target.

Orthopaedics remains, as usual, the biggest challenge as it accounts for 93 per cent (756) of the 813 patients who had been waiting more than 36 weeks by June 30.

Ophthalmology is a challenge too, and like orthopaedics will rely on the commissioning of extra capacity to help eliminate 36-week waits. Such waits decreased in both specialities during June - by 46 in orthopaedics and by 15 in ophthalmology - but there were other specialities where backlogs were reduced that month.

Waits of more than 36 weeks were eliminated in general surgery - from there having been 71 at the end of May - and in oral surgery (from 31 at May 31).

Reductions were also recorded in ENT (ear, nose and throat), down to just five from 54, and in gastroenterology, down to 27 from 55.

Year on year, the situation was better too. At June 30 2017, 1,282 Gwent patients had been waiting more than 36 weeks for treatment.