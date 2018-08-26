WHILE teenagers may usually associate the month of August with waiting nervously and then celebrating their GCSE and A-level results, dozens of young people aged 16-18 also graduated from a different kind of course which teaches them about the impact of crime and anti-social behaviour on communities.

In total, 61 young men and women took part in the classes, run by Gwent Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) Bryan Flynn and Jenny Mullis, and accredited by Itec Training Solutions.

Topics covered in the course included antisocial behaviour, healthy relationships, gun and knife crime, hate crime and mate crime – which is when someone befriends a vulnerable person to take advantage of them criminally.

The organising officers hope the course will encourage young people to take responsibility for the communities in which they live.

PCSO Mullis said: “It was a very enjoyable five weeks, and it was great to really engage with these young people.

“We talked openly about the consequences of behaviour, using real life examples, and there was a lot of interesting and thought provoking debate.

“Now that they have graduated, we look forward to keeping in touch with them in the future.

“It was a really positive experience for us all.”

The participants each received a certificate when they graduated from the course last week.

The officers who ran the course are optimistic more young people will be interested in taking part.

A second course is currently underway in Pill, and officers hope to start a third course soon.

The police are inviting leaders of young people in the area to contact them about participating in future courses.

If you know a group of young people interested in completing a similar course, email Jenny.Mullis@gwent.pnn.police.uk for further information.