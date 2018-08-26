THE cost of filling up the average family car has increased by £5 since March, according to government figures.

The average cost of petrol is nearing a four-year high, with the price of unleaded this week averaging 128.8 pence per litre.

This is up almost 10p per litre since early March, when unleaded cost 119.1p per litre.

Fuel prices have been creeping up steadily since then.

This means owners of a standard, fifty-litre family hatchback now have to spend an additional £5 when filling up.

While drivers nationwide will feel aggrieved by increasing fuel costs, the price comparison site Confused.com has highlighted the disparity between prices around the UK.

The firm’s petrol price tracker, which includes prices for 83 per cent of petrol stations in the UK – or 7,074 of 8,496 sites – reveals how the highest price for a litre of unleaded in the country is 155.9p, with the lowest being 116.7p. The highest price for diesel, the firm calculates, is 156.9p, with the lowest being just 112.9p.

Using the latest figures, Confused.com estimates the average British consumer will pay 130.1p for a litre of unleaded, and 132.8p for a litre of diesel.

Across Gwent, drivers will have to pay slightly less than the national average, but due to ‘price wars’, or the lack thereof, between retailers, there can be huge differences in the prices advertised by petrol stations just a few miles apart.

Using Confused.com’s petrol price finder, which finds the lowest-priced fuel near your postcode, drivers from central Newport will find the cheapest litre of unleaded petrol, at 123.9p, is six miles away in Cwmbran at the Texaco station on Avondale Road.

The lowest prices offered in Newport are around 124.9, suggesting the trip to Cwmbran may not be worth the extra penny.

Drivers in Pontypool are also directed to Cwmbran for the cheapest litre of unleaded.

Near Ebbw Vale, the cheapest litre of unleaded, at 125.7p, is found at the Asda store in Blackwood – seven miles away.

Drivers in Monmouth and Chepstow are pointed towards petrol stations nine miles across the border in England for a cheaper litre of petrol, at Asda and Morrison’s stations in Ross-on-Wye and Patchway, respectively.