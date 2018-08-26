PROJECTS in Gwent have been shortlisted for prestigious awards that recognise excellence in care

Run by Social Care Wales, the biennial Accolades awards, which this year attracted a record number of entries, recognise, celebrate and share excellence in social work, social care, early years and childcare.

The awards are open to teams and organisations from the public, voluntary and independent sectors. They recognise initiatives that have had a positive effect on people’s lives, supported the development of staff and encouraged improvement to services.

Launched in 2005 by the Care Council, the organisation that preceded Social Care Wales, the winners, which will be announced in a ceremony at Cardiff City Hall on Thursday, September 13 will be selected by a panel of judges.

The judging panel includes Social Care Wales’s board members and partner organisations from all over Wales.

Arwel Ellis Owen OBE, chair of the Accolades judging panel and Social Care Wales, said: “We’re delighted that this year’s record number of entries has resulted in a strong field of finalists that show clearly the amount of outstanding practice that’s taking place in social care and childcare in Wales.

“Next month’s awards ceremony will be a great opportunity to highlight these excellent pieces of work and will provide a springboard for promoting excellent practice and sharing it with the rest of the social care and childcare workforce.

“As a result, we hope the Accolades will play an important role in helping improve services and have a positive impact on those receiving care and support across the country.”

Finalists include Newport Children’s Services and Barnardo’s in the category of Effective approaches to safeguarding.

They are in the running for an award for their Integrated Family Support Services project, which is resulting in a significant reduction in the number of children removed from their families and taken into care.

The scheme provides intensive, multi-agency support for families that are described as being ‘on the brink of care’ and helps improve parenting.

In the Developing a confident and sustainable workforce category Right at Home, Cardiff & Newport is a contender. The project provides a comprehensive and innovative career pathway for care workers, giving them training opportunities in specialised areas of care, individual rewards and recognition, specialist support with personal and professional development, and quality pastoral care in the community.

In the category of Innovative and creative solutions – sharing your experiences is Monmouthshire County Council for its My Mates project.

The project is described is transforming the lives of people with a learning disability by helping them form friendships and live “with passion and purpose”. My Mates helps its members take part in a range of social events, forming friendships and possibly close personal relationships, while being offered advice and information in a supportive environment.