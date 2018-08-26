MEN in Wales are more than twice as likely to believe gender equality is not an issue in the workplace, a study has found.

The survey by charity Chwarae Teg found 31 per cent of men believe workplace gender equality has been achieved, compared with 13 per cent of women.

As a result, the charity has said men are the "missing ingredient" in battling to achieve equal treatment and pay and must do more to redress the balance.

Policy and research lead Natasha Davies said: “Gender equality makes sound economic sense, it isn’t just a ‘women’s issue’, therefore it’s worrying that, from our survey, it would seem that many men do not recognise that inequality is still an issue for many women in the workplace.

“With men still dominating senior positions, their view and attitude towards gender equality can have a significant impact on workplace culture and the extent to which initiatives which aim to accelerate equality are promoted.

"They act as ‘gatekeepers’ for other colleagues, so it is absolutely crucial that they are on board.

"If men don’t understand the problem, then how can we expect them to champion the solutions?

“Our research revealed that men’s views of gender equality are complex, and responsive to changing gender dynamics in the workplace. While some men recognise that inequality is a problem, they don’t relate it to their own workplaces and experiences.

“We need to act now to challenge the worrying stereotypes that are holding women back from fulfilling their potential, and preventing everyone in society from reaping the benefits of equality. More needs to be done to achieve gender equality in Wales, and it’s crucial that men are part of this.”

The study, partly funded by the Welsh Government, focused on male-dominated industries including construction, energy and environment, IT, and manufacturing.

It also found 29 per cent of men believe mothers aren't as ambitious as women without children, and estimated closing the gender pay gap across the UK could add as much as £150bn to the economy.