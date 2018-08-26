REPRESENTATIVES of 29 companies across the UK, including two from Wales, have joined Theresa May and Welsh secretary Alun Cairns on a trade visit to Africa.

The group will visit South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, this week, where they will meet leading businesses, policy makers and entrepreneurs in order to build new investment, trading and export ties as the UK prepares to leave the European Union.

Among the group are Cardiff-based Sure Chill, which manufactures cooling technology, which is already used across the world, including in 20 African countries. The products they make can stay cool in power outages, keeping medicine and other vital supplies at the correct temperature.

Also taking part in the trip is Carmarthenshire-based Hydro Industries, which develops water purification systems.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Cairns, who will join the trip in South Africa, said: “The African market presents so many opportunities for Welsh businesses looking to grow and to find new audiences outside of the EU.

"Companies like Hydro Industries and Sure Chill have already experienced significant success when taking their products around the world.

"I have no doubt that this visit will help to open more doors for them, and will be a real source of inspiration to other businesses from Wales looking to make waves in markets overseas.”

Mrs May said: “The Welsh companies I am taking to Africa are leading examples of how UK innovation is transforming the technology sector on a global scale. The ambition and commitment to driving change that both Sure Chill and Hydro Industries showcase is exactly what I want to see from British businesses, and I am pleased they are joining me on this important visit as the UK looks to deepen its partnership with Africa.”

This will be the first time the prime minister has visited Africa since taking up the role in 2016.