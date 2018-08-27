AN AFTERNOON full of entertaining activities in a park has been labelled a "big success" in raising money for a hospice.

The Big Hospice Par Tea event, which was held in Abertillery Park this month, was held to raise vital funds for the Hospice of the Valleys.

Some of the activities which took place included go karts, donkey rides, arts and crafts, den building and live music.

Amanda Chard, who is the events fundraising manager, said: “It was great to see so many come out and support us, there was lots going on and this will certainly be an event for us to build upon for next year.

"I would like to thank all the stall holders, activities providers, businesses, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, public and our dedicated volunteers who supported the event and made it the success it was. Particular thanks goes out to Deb Love for making and then donating all the profits from the afternoon teas to the Hospice.

"This event has certainly helped us raise awareness of the Hospice.”

Visit the website www.hospiceofthevalleys.org.uk for more details.