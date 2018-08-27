A WEBSITE that pairs dog owners with dog sitters has launched its third dog-friendly pub awards.

DogBuddy.com launched its third annual Dog-friendly Pub Awards with the first ever Doggy ‘Think Tank’ to find out what dogs really want from a dog-friendly pub – is it tasty treats, pawsome playthings or just a good ol’ bowl of doggy beer?

The event welcomed all kinds of pups to test some of the fun and essential components of a truly dog-friendly pub. DogBuddy created five different testing stations for the dogs to decide which aspects they each enjoyed the most, including: treat testing, bed testing, doggy beer testing, dog bowl testing and toy testing.

Amongst 78 recognised dog-friendly pubs in Wales, there only three in Gwent that dog owners can vote for: Groes Wen Inn, Caldicot, Drago Lounge, Newport, and Castle Inn, Usk.

Voting opens on Sunday August, 26, which is also National Dog Day.

Lisa Hens, Senior Scientific Officer at the RSPCA, who is one of the judges of the Dog-friendly Pub Awards said: “It’s great to see establishments considering the needs of the dogs that might visit them and the Dog-friendly Pub Awards is a brilliant way to recognise this.

"Whilst letting dogs decide what they want from a pub in the ‘Think Tank’ is all just a bit of fun, it is important to consider the well-being of dogs in a busy, sometimes crowded, environment such as a pub, and to ensure that all their needs are catered for whilst there.”

Richard Setterwall, CEO and founder of DogBuddy said: “With the launch of the 2018 Dog-friendly Pub Awards, DogBuddy is encouraging pubs across the country to embrace ‘paw power’ and welcome not just two, but four-legged customers as well.

"Not only will the awards show some well-deserved appreciation of existing dog-friendly establishments, but they also aim to promote dog-friendly values across all pubs nationwide, inspiring dog owners in the UK to discover and visit their local pubs.”

Voting closes on Sunday 28th October 2018 and winners will be announced Friday 9th November 2018. Anyone can vote for their favourite dog-friendly pub by visiting https://www.dogbuddypubs.com/

For every vote received in the Dog-friendly Pub Awards, DogBuddy will also give a small donation to the RSPCA.