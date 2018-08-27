NET migration into Gwent from overseas fell by more than two thirds during the year after the 2016 European Union referendum, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics estimates that from July 2015 to June 2016, when the referendum took place, 1,153 more long term migrants arrived in the area from abroad than left.

But in the 12 months after the referendum, 511 more people arrived in Gwent from abroad than left.

Overall, during the year to June 2017, 1,595 long term migrants arrived in Gwent from abroad, and 1,084 left.

The figures reveal that Gwent’s migrant population is continued to rise after the referendum, but at a slower rate than before it.

While the figures for Gwent do not give details of where migrants came from, the latest national figures - for 2017/18 - show that migration from the European Union is at its lowest level since 2012.

“The UK has clearly become a less attractive country for EU migrants since the referendum,” said Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory at Oxford University.

“The lower value of the pound means that workers coming here for higher wages are getting less than they were in the past, and economic conditions in many of the key EU countries of origin have improved a lot over the past few years.

“Uncertainty about the implications of Brexit may have played a role.”

Nicola Rogers, of the Office for National Statistics’ Centre for Migration, said the figures show that around 270,000 more people are coming to the UK than leaving, so net migration is continuing to add to the UK population.

“Net migration has been broadly stable since peak levels seen in 2015 and 2016,” she said.

Net migration remains well above the Government’s net annual migration target of 100,000.

The figures also reveal that non-EU net migration to the UK is now almost three times higher than from the EU.

Figures for individual council areas in Gwent have also been revealed.

In all five areas - Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly - net migration dropped in the year after the EU referendum.

Newport: 771 more long-term migrants arrived from abroad in Newport than left, during July 2015-June 2016.

During July 2016-June 2017, the figure was 376.

Torfaen: From July 2015-June 2016, 66 more long-term migrants arrived from abroad than left.

During June 2016-July 2017, the figure was 26.

Monmouthshire: From July 2015-June 2016, 160 more long-term migrants arrived from abroad than left.

During the following year, the figure was 49.

Blaenau Gwent: During July 2015-June 2016, 70 more long-term migrants arrived from abroad than left.

From July 2016-June 2017, the figure was 41.

Caerphilly: From July 2015-June 2016, 86 more long-term migrants arrived from abroad than left.

During June 2016-July 2017, the figure was 19.

Wales-wide from July 2015-June 2016, more than twice as many long term migrants arrived (16,826) than left (7,150).

And while more arrived during the following year than left, the number arriving was lower, at 15,230, and the number leaving was noticeably larger, at 10,140.

Mirroring the fall in net migration, GP registrations by long term migrants from overseas fell in Wales during June 2016-July 2017, for the first time in four years.

The figures also show that in many other parts of the country, immigration decreased significantly.

In Manchester, net migration halved in the year after the EU referendum.