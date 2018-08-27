IT HAS been a wet bank holiday in Gwent, but things look set to change for the better in the coming weeks as the good weather is set to return.

After a drop in temperatures in the past few days, there is warm weather forecast for the end of this week.

According to the Met Office, on Sunday temperatures will reach 21C in Newport, Usk, Monmouth and Cwmbran on Sunday, 20C in Risca, 19C in Ebbw Vale and a slightly cooler 18C in Tredegar and Brynmawr.

The forecast for early September is for daytime temperatures to be “above average” overall and “very warm”.

During September meteorologists expect that we will see “a good deal of dry, warm and settled weather”.

However, it won’t be a return to the heatwave temperatures seen in July.

The next few days will continue to be cool, especially at night, but the weather will be unseasonably warm as we head into September.