STAFF at a unique coffee shop that recently opened have said they are "loving it."

One Twelve Coffee, based on Lower Dock Street in Newport, opened on Wednesday, serving drinks, vegan and non-vegan food, and offering people who have experienced homelessness 12 weeks of work and training placements.

The cafe was created by housing association, Pobl Group, and will offer training, accredited by top Welsh coffee company Coaltown Coffee, to staff.

Pobl’s Director of Care and Support, Nick Taylor, said: "At the heart of One Twelve Coffee is our desire to create opportunities and change the lives of as many people experiencing homelessness throughout our city as we can.

“We have spent decades supporting people to get back into housing, and have learned everyone’s situation is unique. Despite being able to provide safe and secure homes for our tenants, we know our job doesn’t end there, which is why we started One Twelve Coffee.”

One Twelve Coffee is managed by Cerian Jones, and is a non-profit venture, as money made will be reinvested into continuing to provide support and training.

Trainee, Lloyd Miller, served up the coffee shop's first cappuccino, and said: "This is my first time working at a coffee shop.

“I’m really enjoying the placement and the training I’m having, which will hopefully lead to me becoming a chef.

I’m gaining experience, meeting new people, making new friendships. I’m absolutely loving it.”

Barista, Helen Turnbull, helps deliver training at One Twelve Coffee and said: "I’ve worked at coffee shops for a few years, so it’s really nice to pass skills onto people that can help them in the future."

One Twelve Coffee exists to help people who have experienced homelessness get back into housing, work and society. Staff will have barista training, but also learn practical and social skills to help them reclaim their independence.

You can find One Twelve Coffee on Facebook and Instagram @OneTwelveCoffee