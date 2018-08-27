A MAN with a history of violence was spared an immediate jail sentence after he admitted carrying out a bottle attack.

Aaron Richards caused injuries around one of Alex Kemp’s eyes after throwing the weapon at him in Newport city centre.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old admitted wounding his victim in Queensway on July 15.

He also pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to having an offensive weapon.

During that hearing, the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees said: “It was lucky the bottle didn’t go into his eye.”

She had warned Richards he was facing an almost immediate custodial term.

But at his sentencing in Newport Crown Court on Friday, the judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC, passed a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.

The defendant was also made the subject of a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 12-month curfew of between 8pm and 7am and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Richards must also pay a victim surcharge of £140 within three months.

After he admitted the offences earlier in August, Judge Rees said to Richards’ barrister James Hartson: “He has quite a track record for violence.”

The court heard how the defendant has previous convictions for wounding and battery, the latter committed during “an unpleasant incident” in which he had spat at a former partner.

Mr Hartson said: “My client is in full-time employment, he is in a stable relationship and has recently become a father for the first time.”

Prosecutor Bethan Evans told the court the victim suffered a cut above and below his eye and how the attack was captured by CCTV cameras.

Richards, of Station Road, Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, was charged with the more serious charge of wounding with intent but Miss Evans said the defendant’s guilty pleas were acceptable to the crown.