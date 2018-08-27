GRIMSBY Town FC have made a statement after one of their supporters was arrested during the team's clash with Newport County at the weekend.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at Rodney Parade on suspicion of making racist comments during the game on Saturday, August 25.

A statement from the club said: "Grimsby Town Football Club are aware of racist behaviour which occurred during our fixture away at Newport County on Saturday, August 25, within our own fan base.

"The club are currently awaiting further information from Newport County and the police regarding the incident, in which an individual was arrested on suspicion of making racial comments.

"Grimsby Town Football Club wishes to reiterate that it 100 per cent supports any individual who wishes to report such behaviour, whether at Blundell Park or whilst travelling away from home. Racism has no place in football or society."

The Exiles won the league game 1-0.

Any incidents of suspected racism can be reported to police on 101. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org